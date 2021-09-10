SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Ahead of the 20th observance of 9/11, chalk artists from around the world are creating beautiful tributes to the crew members and passengers of Flight 93 at the National Memorial in Somerset County.

There have been so many things created to memorialize those lost on Flight 93, but there is something very special about these drawings for the loved ones who lost someone that day.

One of the family members who were at the memorial on Friday was Christopher Mark Whelan, who saw a portrait of his cousin Richard Radonyo.

“Richard would be humbled by what people have done to honor him and the other passengers,” Whelan said.

When you walk into the memorial, you see the chalk drawings, amazing portraits all of these souls lost here on that day.

“My eldest brother Edward was a passenger on Flight 93,” Gordon Felt said.

Felt watched his brother’s picture being created on Friday.

“It brought me back to memories with him growing up, spending time with him. Every time I come here, I’m drawn to this place. I feel peace here and I’m close to him,” Felt said.

It is impossible not to notice how different all the faces are, but they come together here and remain here forever.

“That is Lorraine Grace Bay. She was my godmother and cousin,” said Emily Schenkel.

Bay was a flight attendant on Flight 93. Shenkle said this is the face that captures the spirit of the woman who, like the rest, fought to save the lives of people they would never know.

“She was an extremely vibrant and passionate person. That chalk brought that out for sure,” said Schenkel. “I feel her here. I feel all of them.”