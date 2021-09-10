9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ETNA (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a string of car break-ins in Etna.

Etna Police are advising families to make sure their car doors are locked.

The warning comes after several break-ins were reported to police.

They’re asking anyone who sees suspicious activity or has their car broken into to give Etna Police a call.