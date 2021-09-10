9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four more arrests have been made in connection to groups of people riding off-road vehicles on Pittsburgh’s streets.

In April, police issued an ultimatum, saying they’d crack down on ride-outs, roaming packs of young people on dirt bikes and ATVs.

Six arrests were made last week, and now four more people are facing charges.

Twenty-four-year-old Torin Vittone, 26-year-old Ronald Washabaugh, 20-year-old Jacob West and 26-year-old Frank West are all facing multiple charges, including reckless driving and riot. Police also seized one vehicle in connection with Vittone’s arrest.

Police say the task force investigating the ride-outs expect more arrests.