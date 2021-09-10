By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four more arrests have been made in connection to groups of people riding off-road vehicles on Pittsburgh’s streets.READ MORE: Task Force Investigating Illegal 'Ride-Out' Events Serves Four Arrest Warrants, Confiscates One Vehicle
In April, police issued an ultimatum, saying they’d crack down on ride-outs, roaming packs of young people on dirt bikes and ATVs.READ MORE: Roaming Packs Of ATV, Dirt Bike Riders Pose Unique Problem For Police
Six arrests were made last week, and now four more people are facing charges.
Twenty-four-year-old Torin Vittone, 26-year-old Ronald Washabaugh, 20-year-old Jacob West and 26-year-old Frank West are all facing multiple charges, including reckless driving and riot. Police also seized one vehicle in connection with Vittone’s arrest.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Warn Of Severe Consequences For Roaming Packs Of Off-Road Vehicles
Police say the task force investigating the ride-outs expect more arrests.