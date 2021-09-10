PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — President Joe Biden approved Governor Tom Wolf’s request to declare a major disaster in Pennsylvania after the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the state.

“Pennsylvanians continue to recover from this deadly storm, which is why my administration made it a top priority to quickly seek federal assistance,” Gov. Wolf said in a release Friday. “I’m grateful our president has responded swiftly, and the federal government worked with state and local officials to conduct damage assessments and determined that Pennsylvanians are deserving of this critical federal aid. Pennsylvanians will now have opportunities to receive financial assistance, which will go a long way toward replacing and restoring their property.”

Biden approved a major disaster declaration allowing assistance to individuals for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties, and public assistance for those counties and Fulton County as well as hazard mitigation grants to be available for all 67 counties.

The major disaster declaration provides federal funding and services to eligible individuals and households and federal funding to local, county and state governments. Businesses are eligible for aid through the Small Business Administration.

Wolf on Aug. 31 signed a proclamation of disaster emergency allowing state agencies to ready resources and respond more quickly to requests for state assistance. He said damage to public infrastructure to date is currently estimated at $117 million “which far exceeds the commonwealth’s threshold of $19.7 million.”

