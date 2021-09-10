SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – People from across the country and around the world are paying respects this weekend at the Flight 93 National Memorial.
The Wall of Names is now met with a row of chalk drawings, vivid reminders of the people who died 20 years ago. The final resting place of those onboard is marked by a boulder placed in that open field 10 years ago.
Many people have been visiting the most recent addition to the memorial, the Tower of Voices. The 93-foot structure pays tribute to the passengers with 40 aluminum wind chimes.
The memorial will be open to the public Friday night for visitors to watch the luminaria ceremony. It will have 40 lanterns carried by the friends and family of Flight 93 members. They will place the lanterns below the names of victims, which will offer a dramatic lighting of the Wall of Names.
Saturday will bring a private observance with a keynote address by President George W. Bush.