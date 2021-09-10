By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,005 new coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths.READ MORE: 4 More Arrests Made In Connection To Illegal Off-Road Vehicle Ride-Outs In Pittsburgh
This brings the statewide total to 1,338,313 cases and 28,535 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,118 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 523 in ICUs.
The state says 12,392,854 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,040,960 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 66.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Targets Physicians Offering Stock Doctor's Notes For School Mask Mandate Exemptions
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard
There are 5,233,213 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.
There have been 74,905 cases among residents and 16,020 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,012 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.
The state also reports 30,460 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania GOP Aims To Advance Election ‘Investigation’ With Subpoenas
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: