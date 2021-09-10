WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — If you missed the Pittsburgh Irish Festival, you are in luck.

After being canceled last year because of the coronavirus, the festival has made its return.

It got started on Friday at the Sandcastle parking lot. Since the festival was canceled last year, 2020’s tickets are being honored.

The event has been run by Mairin Patrone and her family for generations. She is happy to welcome people back for the festival’s 30th anniversary.

“We’re expecting between 20,000 and 25,000 people throughout the three days,” Patrone said.

There are 50 authentic Irish vendors, enough for 40,000 meals. There are also four entertainment stages.

But for Chrissy Lagnese, the fashion was her personal pot of gold.

“I bought an Irish hat. And it is an Irish hat because it is made in Killarney, Ireland,” Lagnese said.

But above all, Petrone hopes visitors take heart of her heritage this weekend.

“I think now more than ever, it is important to celebrate our history and culture,” Patrone said.

The festival opens back up Saturday at 11 a.m.