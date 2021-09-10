By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Monroeville.
According to Allegheny County Police, they were called to the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning for reports of a shooting.
Once on the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
