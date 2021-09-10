PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hello, the weekend is looking fantastic so I am not going to write a long blog today.

Highs today will be in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 10mph this afternoon. Temperatures heading into the afternoon should be near 70.

The rest of the weekend is looking just as nice as today, but you may need to turn the A/C unit back on.

Saturday highs are expected to hit the upper 70s with highs well into the 80s on Sunday.

The weekend will be dry with plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. The next ‘good’ chance for rain comes next Thursday. There will be low rain chances for some on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Since there isn’t a lot going on right now with the weather I’ll quickly note that yesterday we saw 0.05” of rain at the airport.

Which puts our monthly total rain at 2.97”. Pittsburgh averages 3.3” of rain for the month of September so we have seen a big portion of that total already with today just being the 10th day in.

Big September rain totals to start the month has started to become more normal with us seeing at least 2.9” of rain over the first 10 days in 3 of the last 4 years.

This is the 7th wettest start to September on record with 3 of the top 7 occurring over the past 4 years.

