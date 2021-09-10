By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County has spent just over 1% of the $105 million provided to the county from the American Rescue Plan.
They are also expecting to get more pandemic relief funding in the future.
Meanwhile, county leaders are asking the public for input on how to use the remainder of the funding.
Final guidelines for how the money will be released are expected in November.
Westmoreland County residents can provide their input at this link.