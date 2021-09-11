By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LIGIONER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Friday night.
The Westmoreland County Coroner says Adam Kocher of Pittsburgh lost control of his bike on Route 30 and hit a metal sign.
This happened a little after 9:15 p.m. on Friday.
The 45 year old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner says that he was wearing a helmet.