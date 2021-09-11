9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LIGIONER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Friday night.

The Westmoreland County Coroner says Adam Kocher of Pittsburgh lost control of his bike on Route 30 and hit a metal sign.

This happened a little after 9:15 p.m. on Friday.

The 45 year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner says that he was wearing a helmet.