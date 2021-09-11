By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEXFORD (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network cut the ribbon on a new hospital on Friday, which came at a cost of $313 million.
AHN calls it the largest new facility investment in its history.
It just opened four smaller hospitals around the region, but this one located along Rt. 19 in Wexford is much larger.
The hospital has 160 beds, a full emergency department, an intensive care unit, and services for pediatrics, behavioral health, and women’s health.
The hospital’s president says it’s not just about serving northern Allegheny County, but also drawing patients from Beaver and Butler counties.
740 employees will work at AHN Wexford.
The hospital will open to patients in the next few weeks, once the facility is licensed by the state.