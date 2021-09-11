9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHESWICK, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire in Cheswick on Friday sent a man to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim was 54-year-old Darryl Hamley.

The fire happened a little after 7:30 p.m. at a home on the 1400 block of Pittsburgh Street.

Reports say that the kitchen was on fire.

Allegheny County Police are currently investigating.