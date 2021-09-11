By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week marked three years since the death of rapper and Pittsburgh native Mac Miller. His legacy lives on, especially at Blue Slide Park in Frick Park.
‘Blue Slide Park’ was the name of Miller’s first album, and the park became the site of memorials celebrating his life.
While people were enjoying the slide on Friday, there were a couple of bouquets of flowers that had been left in Miller’s memory.
“Personally, I grew up listening to his music throughout high school,” said Cody Lee, who attended the memorial.
“So even to evolve this many years into the future and see all of these people come together for the same cause, it’s something that you cannot put into words,” Lee went on to say.
A bench nearby contains messages of sympathy.