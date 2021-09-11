SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — In a matter of hours, a 20th observance of the September 11th attacks will be taking place in Shanksville.

The observance will honor the 40 brave souls who lost their lives about Flight 93. The passengers aboard the plane managed to stop four hijackers from heading towards the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., which resulted in the place crashing in an open field in Somerset County.

Today’s ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m.

We are in Shanksville. In two hours, today's ceremony will begin to honor the 40 lives lost on United Flight 93 two decades ago. #NeverForget

Following the ceremony, the names of the passengers and crew will be read at 10:03 a.m., the moment in the day that Flight 93 crashed. Bells of remembrance will also be rung in their memory.

The 90-minute observance will be limited to family members and invited guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several speakers will be in attendance, including former President George W. Bush, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

President Joe Biden and the First Lady are expected to arrive around 12:30 p.m. to attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the national memorial. They’re expected to be at the site for just over two hours before departing for another ceremony later in the afternoon at the Pentagon.

Following today’s event, the ceremonial gate to the crash site will be open to family members.

The memorial site will be open to the public once today’s ceremony wraps up.