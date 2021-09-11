PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Outside of Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Hall, the servicemen, and women who died after the September 11, 2001 attack.

“I feel sad about the whole thing, those people died,” said Robert Pacek of Natrona Heights.

Marine Corps veteran John Weinheimer played Taps.

“When you are faced with it again, like today, you just become very emotional,” he said.

Also emotional – the hanging dog tags that represent those who died fighting in the War On Terror.

“In putting up these 7,053 dog tags, the community can reflect over the last twenty years of the sacrifices our U.S. soldiers made,” said Lisa Petitta, the Collections Manager at Soldiers and Sailors.

In nearby Crescent Township, firefighters and police gathered to remember the first responders killed in New York City.

Part of the “Last Alarm” ceremony signified the fallen firefighters.

“It is very emotional for every firefighter in this country, we all feel like we lost a brother,” said Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Chief Daniel Muller.

“It’s heartbreaking for all of these lives that perished, the firemen, the police officers the EMS workers as well as all of the people in the towers,” Crescent Township Police Chief Ken Longerman.

In a speech at the ceremony, Chief Longerman said he hopes that moving forward can receive some healing and that we unite “like we were on September 11, 2001.”