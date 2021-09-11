By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Saturday, local firefighters and first responders paid tribute to those killed in the line of duty on September 11, 2001.
Starting on Saturday morning, some even decked out in full turnout gear, climbed 2,071 steps at the South Park Fairgrounds.
The number represents 110 flights of steps some of the firefighters climbed in the World Trade Centers on that fateful day.
All of the money raised benefitted the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.