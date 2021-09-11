By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — The ceremony to honor the heroic passengers and crew of Flight 93 begins at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
Today marks the 20th year since the 9/11 attacks and the people of Flight 93's brave efforts to stop the hijackers.
The official ceremony will be held at Memorial Plaza, and former President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush and Vice President Kamala Harris are reportedly attending the event.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to arrive around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to pay their respects.
How to watch KDKA-TV News coverage of the 20th anniversary of 9/11
What: KDKA-TV News will be live-streaming the ceremonies in Shanksville.
Date: Saturday, September 11, 2021
Time: 9:45 a.m. ET
Location: Memorial Plaza in Shanksville
Online Stream: Only available for streaming on CBSN Pittsburgh. Watch through our live player above or go to kdka.com/live