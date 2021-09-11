PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With tributes happening across the United States, there were plenty here in the Pittsburgh area.

On the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, those who remembered keeping their eyes glued to the television watching the sequence of events say today isn’t about just remembering, but teaching.

With the band playing and the sirens on, hundreds looked on at the 9/11 parade in Coraopolis, celebrating and remembering the lives that were taken on that fateful morning.

“There’s just been so much going that you just have to honor all the people who are fighting for us,” said Patty Deiger.

Parents who saw the attack play out say each year is about teaching their kids about what happened and what sacrifice means.

In Wexford, at the Field Of Flags, 298 American flags were placed honoring the servicemen and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice since September 11, 2001.

“It’s very important to teach kids about 9/11 because it teaches them how important our servicemen and women are and how they fight for our freedoms every single day here and to honor those who lost their lives,” said Tiffany Hess.

Castle Shannon put on their own display with first responders flying the American flag high.

20 years later, the tragic event stays at the forefront of our minds, with western Pennsylvania coming together to never forget.