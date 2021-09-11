By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — A woman is in jail and facing charges in the shooting death of her boyfriend on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
This comes after Pennsylvania State troopers launched an investigation.
State Police accuse 28-year-old Matraca Lynn Vrana of firing a shot from a rifle, which reportedly hit the 27-year-old victim in the head.
The victim did not survive his injury.
Police say that they received a report of the alleged shooting incident around 8 p.m. on Friday, and by the time they arrived, medics had transported the victim to a local medical center.
Vrana has been charged with one count of Criminal Homicide and felony counts of Voluntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Assault, and Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure.
She is in the Indiana County Jail, and her preliminary hearing will be held on Sept. 20.