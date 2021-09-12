By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 48-year-old male inmate at the Allegheny County Jail has passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the jail announced on Sunday.

The Allegheny County Jail says the inmate had been hospitalized for treatment since late August and died at the hospital.

The inmate had several medical risk factors and was not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to officials.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual. Our hearts go out to them during this difficult time,” said Warden Orlando Harper.

The Allegheny County Jail says that they worked with the inmate’s family member to make decisions about treatment.

Out of 1,699 total inmates in the jail, 815 are fully vaccinated and 52 are partially vaccinated, meaning 51% of inmates are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Jail says it is offering any of three available COVID-19 vaccines to inmates in its facility.