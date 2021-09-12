TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A car crashed into a drawbridge being raised in Ohio, killing an 8-year-old girl, authorities said.
Toledo police said the crash was reported just before 10 a.m. Saturday on the Craig Memorial Bridge, which spans the Maumee River.
Police said the vehicle was heading west on the bridge when the car crashed through the drawbridge's lowered warning gates and then struck the west half of the drawbridge as it was being raised.
Police said 8-year-old Kyla Brown, who was riding in the back seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 37-year-old driver was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where a condition report wasn’t immediately available.
Police are investigating. The bridge remained closed to all traffic for nearly six hours.
