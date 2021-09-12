9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A non-profit group close to our hearts hosts a virtual fundraiser this afternoon.

Canine Companions is hosting Dogfest North Central 2021.

They train service dogs for people in need of assistance.

You will be able to hear clients who received service dogs and staff who help their mission continue.

The event takes place from 2 until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

You can watch the virtual event here.