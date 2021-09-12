By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – On Sunday, fire departments in Beaver and Lawrence counties came together to help one of their own.
Kevin Peters was the chief at the New Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years and was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Unfortunately, it has since spread to his liver.
The communities held a fundraiser to help Peters manage the expenses as he continues his battle with cancer.