By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspected meth lab was discovered in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill South neighborhood while police officers were investigating a possible burglary.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Darlington Road overnight following the report of a suspected burglary.
When officers arrived at the scene, they escorted all of the residents who lived in the home’s apartments outside so they could search for a possible suspect.
While searching for the suspect, officers discovered a suspected meth lab in one of the apartments.
Police say one person was arrested and an arrest warrant is being obtained for a second person.
The Pa. State Police’s Clandestine Lab Response Team was called in to remove the contents of the suspected meth lab.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
