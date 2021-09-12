9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspected meth lab was discovered in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill South neighborhood while police officers were investigating a possible burglary.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Darlington Road overnight following the report of a suspected burglary.

When officers arrived at the scene, they escorted all of the residents who lived in the home’s apartments outside so they could search for a possible suspect.

While searching for the suspect, officers discovered a suspected meth lab in one of the apartments.

Police say one person was arrested and an arrest warrant is being obtained for a second person.

The Pa. State Police’s Clandestine Lab Response Team was called in to remove the contents of the suspected meth lab.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

