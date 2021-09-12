9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
The Pirates have won four of their last five games.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit his 23rd home run of the season and drove in three runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates surged past the Washington Nationals 10-7.

Reynolds hit a two-run shot to right-center field in the fifth.

The All-Star outfielder gave Pittsburgh the lead in the sixth when he worked a bases-loaded walk against Washington reliever Andres Machado.

Juan Soto had four hits for the Nationals.

Pittsburgh has won four of five. Washington has dropped 12 of 15.

