PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit his 23rd home run of the season and drove in three runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates surged past the Washington Nationals 10-7.
Reynolds hit a two-run shot to right-center field in the fifth.
The All-Star outfielder gave Pittsburgh the lead in the sixth when he worked a bases-loaded walk against Washington reliever Andres Machado.
Juan Soto had four hits for the Nationals.
Pittsburgh has won four of five. Washington has dropped 12 of 15.
