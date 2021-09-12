By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police launched an evacuation of a church this morning after a man threatened to harm congregants and himself.
Police say a man called 911 around 11:15 a.m. Sunday and told dispatchers about threats targeted at St. John’s Catholic Church on Saline Street in Greenfield.
The man also allegedly told police he had multiple firearms.
Pittsburgh Police responded to the church and safely got all of the congregants out and cleared the area for any threats.
The scene was secure by noon on Sunday.
Police are continuing to investigate, and there is no word on any arrests yet in relation to the incident.
