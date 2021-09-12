By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Pittsburgh that left one person dead and injured another.
Police were first called to Prospect Terrance for reports of shots fired around 4 a.m. Sunday.
State Police say that the one victim showed signs of "apparent gunshot wounds" and was 22-years-old.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medics transported the other victim, whose age is not known at this time, for emergency treatment.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
