NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a shooting suspect. Detectives are asking anyone who saw the shooting or who has cell phone video to come forward.

Jenna Matvia, 18, can’t believe the suspect is still out there. She was at Haunted Hills Hayride Saturday night with a group of friends.

“We were just about to get to the ticket booth, and we heard five to eight gunshots,” said Matvia. “My friend Austin pulled us behind a truck just to duck down and wait for a second.”

At first, she said she thought the gunfire was part of the hayride, but it wasn’t.

“We ran all the way to the car. Parents were picking up their kids crying. It was an awful sight,” said Matvia.

Police said two teens were shot.

They were both 15 years old.

One of them, Central Catholic sophomore Steven Eason from Wilmerding, was shot in the chest and stomach and died from his injuries. Central Catholic said Eason was a dedicated student, a talented member of the track team, and a blessing to have.

The second victim, a Penn Hills High School student, was shot in the shoulder and is still alive. Both Penn Hills and Central Catholic will have counselors available for students and staff who want someone to talk to.

“It was a chaotic scene. Staff tried to get people out of the area towards the trails and out towards the parking lot,” said Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit Lieutenant Venerando Costa.

Detectives said Eason was at Haunted Hills Hayride with a group of friends. They say Eason saw the second victim fighting with the suspect, so he tried to help.

“We saw so many people running out of the woods. Any of them could have been the shooter running away which is scary,” said Matvia.

Investigators said around 50 to 100 people were in the area when the shooting happened.

The website for Haunted Hills Hayride said the event benefits the Autism Society of Pittsburgh. KDKA’s Amy Wadas reached out to them and hasn’t heard back.

County police believe the suspect is a black teen between 15 and 17 years old, around six feet tall with a slender build, and was wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information, you’re being asked to call Allegheny County Police through its tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.