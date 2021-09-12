By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – On Sunday, several rides took place across the country to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.READ MORE: Fire Departments In Beaver And Lawrence County Raise Money For Chief Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer
The “Ride For Kids” event brought together motorcycle riders here in Pittsburgh, as well.READ MORE: 'A Blessing To Have At Central Catholic:' Central Catholic Community Remembers 15-Year-Old Killed At Haunted Hills Hayride
COVID-19 safety protocols were in place due to children battling brain tumors are at an elevated risk for the virus.MORE NEWS: 'They Want To Go To Work:' Western Pa. District Of Laborers Calling On Congress To Pass Biden's Infrastructure Plan
The ride started at Seneca Valley High School at 10:30 a.m. and the event was emceed by KDKA’s own Amy Wadas!