By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – On Sunday, several rides took place across the country to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

The “Ride For Kids” event brought together motorcycle riders here in Pittsburgh, as well.

COVID-19 safety protocols were in place due to children battling brain tumors are at an elevated risk for the virus.

The ride started at Seneca Valley High School at 10:30 a.m. and the event was emceed by KDKA’s own Amy Wadas!