PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tonight, we’re learning more about the 15-year-old who was shot and killed at Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles on Saturday night.

Steven Eason was a sophomore at Central Catholic High School.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said the 15-year-old was a dedicated student, a talented member of the track team, and a blessing to have at the school.

“The Central Catholic community is deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” said Brother Tony Baginski, principal of Central Catholic High School. “Steven was a dedicated student, a talented member of the track team, and a blessing to have at Central Catholic. He will be deeply missed by all of us at Central Catholic and we offer our condolences and prayers to his family and friends. Our counseling team, as well as alumni who are trained in grief counseling, are here to provide support for the family and the Central Catholic community.”

Eason was from Wilmerding.

Another 15-year-old was also shot in the incident and he was critically injured.

KDKA has learned that he was a student at Penn Hills High School, according to the district’s Facebook page.

The shooting took place between the ticket booth and the red barn just after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

Employees said they heard at least 3-4 gunshots.

The diocese has said that counselors will be on-hand tomorrow to provide support for students and staff.

Allegheny County Police say Eason and his friends knew the second victim and went to help him in a confrontation with the suspect. That’s when the suspect drew a gun, fired three times, hitting Eason and the second victim.

Eason was shot in the chest and stomach and died from his wounds.

The second victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.

Police have described him as a Black teenager between 15 and 17 years old, with short hair, around 6’0″, and was wearing dark blue cargo shorts and a blue backpack.

Allegheny County Police are asking anyone who saw the shooting or may have cell phone video of the shooting to contact them at 1-833-255-8477.

