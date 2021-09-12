By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Two people are recovering after an early morning fire in New Castle.
Flames broke out at the building along Sankey Street around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.
One person was taken to the hospital, the other was treated at the scene.
New Castle’s fire investigator is looking for the cause of the fire.