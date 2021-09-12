9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
Filed Under:Fire, Local News, Local TV, New Castle, Sankey Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Two people are recovering after an early morning fire in New Castle.

Flames broke out at the building along Sankey Street around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

One person was taken to the hospital, the other was treated at the scene.

New Castle’s fire investigator is looking for the cause of the fire.