By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has reported 78 total COVID-19 cases among its students, faculty and staff at its Oakland campus within a 10 day period.

The dates of the positive tests range from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7.

In that time, 56 students as well as 22 faculty and staff have tested positive for the virus.

There are also 12 total cases recorded from Pitt’s Bedford, Greensburg and Johnstown campuses.

“Since most of our community is vaccinated, the majority of the positive cases are among vaccinated individuals as expected,” the University of Pittsburgh’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said. “Also as expected, most of these cases are mild, since the vaccine is highly protective against severe disease.”

Pitt reports that 83% of the Pitt community from all campuses has uploaded proof of vaccination.

At its Oakland campus, 78% of faculty, 81% of staff, 88% of graduate students and 89% of undergraduate students are vaccinated against COVID-19.

A vast majority of Pitt’s on-campus undergraduate students have provided proof of vaccination — 96%. Among off-campus undergraduate students, 84% have provided proof of vaccination.

The University of Pittsburgh’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office urged its campus community that is not already vaccinated against COVID-19 to get vaccinated and for everyone to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

The University of Pittsburgh did not require its campus community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but has strongly recommended it.

For the first two weeks of classes, Pitt has allowed undergraduate students and instructors to choose between remote and in-person instruction.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 13, classes will be taught in person.

The university also says that going forward, they will provide updates on a weekly basis.