By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,048 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the last 72 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 669 are confirmed and 379 are probable cases.
There have been 7,794 total hospitalizations and 114,110 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,097.
