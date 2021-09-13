BEAVER (KDKA) – Beaver Area School District alerted families that the high school and Dutch Ridge Elementary School will move to remote learning amid rising COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

According to the district, 60 students and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The district described the number of cases at Beaver Area High School as “unimaginable.”

“The number of COVID-19 positive students and staff in these two buildings over the past 14 days has now exceeded the threshold at which closure is recommended by the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” the district said in a message to families.

Beaver Area High School and Dutch Ridge Elementary School will begin remote learning on Monday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 17. On Friday, district leaders will come back to the table and reevaluate the situation to determine when it will be safe to open the buildings back up.

One district parent tells KDKA she has been running on high nerves since her children returned to their school buildings, citing a lack of mask-wearing. She says she’s done gambling with her children’s health.

“I definitely believe that it will happen again. I’m taking my kids out completely so I don’t have to worry about that. I feel my children’s health is more important than education in a school building when they’re getting it online,” said Nicole King.

The middle school as well as College Square will continue with in-person learning.