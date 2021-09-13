BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Looking for a job? How does watching some horror movies sound?

FinanceBuzz is looking for what they call a “Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst.”

The finance company will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in the month of October.

It’s an effort to understand whether the size of a movie’s budget impacts its effectiveness.

Some of the movies include “Saw,” “The Amityville Horror,” “Candyman,” “Halloween” and “A Quiet Place” and its sequel.

The “analyst” would have to wear a Fitbit to monitor heart rate while watching the movie, and then rank the movies based on predictions on how much the films cost to make.

