By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Looking for a job? How does watching some horror movies sound?
FinanceBuzz is looking for what they call a “Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst.”
The finance company will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in the month of October.
It’s an effort to understand whether the size of a movie’s budget impacts its effectiveness.
Some of the movies include “Saw,” “The Amityville Horror,” “Candyman,” “Halloween” and “A Quiet Place” and its sequel.
The “analyst” would have to wear a Fitbit to monitor heart rate while watching the movie, and then rank the movies based on predictions on how much the films cost to make.
To apply, visit this link.