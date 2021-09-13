PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As in-person classes will resume at the University of Pittsburgh on Monday, the return to the classroom is being met with a growing concern over COVID-19 cases.

University of Pittsburgh leaders say 78 students, faculty, and staff members at the Oakland campus have tested positive for the virus in a 10-day period. Test results range from August 27 to September 7.

Within that time period, 56 students and 22 faculty and staff members tested positive.

The University’s Medical Response Office says most of the Pitt community is vaccinated, so the majority of cases are among vaccinated people, and many of the cases are mild.

Pitt reports that 83% of the community from all campuses have uploaded proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

At the Oakland campus, around 80% of faculty and staff are vaccinated, with nearly 90% of undergraduate and graduate students vaccinated.

University leaders are urging those who are not vaccinated to get the shot. In the meantime, students who are not vaccinated with have to continue undergoing mandatory testing.

Mask-wearing is being encouraged for everyone both indoors and outdoors while on campus.

In-person classes will begin today, unless professors received permission for remote or hybrid instruction.