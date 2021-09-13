By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in Mt. Washington.
Pittsburgh police say they responded Monday to a 911 call for a shooting on the 200 block of Jasper Street around 8:30 p.m.
They found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say they detained one person at the scene.
