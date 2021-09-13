BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in Mt. Washington.

Pittsburgh police say they responded Monday to a 911 call for a shooting on the 200 block of Jasper Street around 8:30 p.m.

They found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say they detained one person at the scene.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.