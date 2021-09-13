By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Laurel Highlands have been named one of the best destinations for fall foliage in the nation.
Laurel Highlands placed number eight on USA Today’s list.
Claiming spots in the top three are the White Mountains in New Hampshire, the Upper Peninsula in Michigan and the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania.
Last year, the Laurel Highlands won third overall.
GO Laurel Highlands says while Mother Nature isn't always predictable, fall foliage starts to come through in mid-September, with the brightest bursts of colors popping in mid-October.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources also posts weekly fall foliage reports when the leaves start to change, letting leaf peepers know the best places to visit and when.