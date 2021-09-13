By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is dead after she was shot in the head in McKeesport.
Allegheny County Police say first responders were called to the 300 block of 25th Street around 10:30 Monday morning. They found a woman suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation. There's been no word on possible suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.