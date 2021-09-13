By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of people gathered at Highmark Stadium on Sunday to help raise money for mental health.
The annual ‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Organizers say the event helps the organization save lives and brings hope to those affected.
“Walks have come together across the country in order to provide connection and healing and hope for suicide loss survivors, and to help the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention raise funds to continue the work we do with suicide prevention research, educational programming, and support for loss survivors and those with lived experience,” said Jesse Putkoski.
Organizers say the walk was scheduled for this weekend because this past Friday was World Suicide Prevention Day.