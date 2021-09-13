9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
Both shootings took place on Sunday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police are investigating two shootings that took place in East Pittsburgh.

One shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Troopers say one person was taken to the hospital. No other details have been provided.

The second shooting happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning in the area of Prospect Terrace, where two people were shot.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

A 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown at this time.

