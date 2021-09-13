By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police are investigating two shootings that took place in East Pittsburgh.
One shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Troopers say one person was taken to the hospital. No other details have been provided.
The second shooting happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning in the area of Prospect Terrace, where two people were shot.
A 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown at this time.
