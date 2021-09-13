By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 12,406 new coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths over the past three days.

This brings the statewide total to 1,350,719 cases and 28,568 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,183 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 535 patients are in ICUs.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-9 stood at 9.1%.

The state says 12,442,131 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,064,295 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,263,267 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 75,109 cases among residents and 16,038 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,028 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 30,517 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

