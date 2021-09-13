BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus Vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine, High School Sports, Local TV, PIAA

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The PIAA may soon recommend its student-athletes get vaccinated against COVID.

READ MORE: CDC: Unvaccinated People 11 Times More Likely To Die Of COVID-19

That would apply to eligible students, coaches and other athletic personnel.

READ MORE: Washington Hospital Says It Has More Patients Than Its Capacity

It comes after the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommended the vaccinations.

MORE NEWS: Brownsville Area High School Students Taken To Hospital After Apparently Ingesting Cannabis-Based Edible

A vote is expected on Wednesday.