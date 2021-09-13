By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The PIAA may soon recommend its student-athletes get vaccinated against COVID.
That would apply to eligible students, coaches and other athletic personnel.
It comes after the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommended the vaccinations.
A vote is expected on Wednesday.