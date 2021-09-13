BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old.

Police say Ronnell Miller was last seen in Homestead and is known to frequent the North Side.

He was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans. Police describe him as 5-feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.