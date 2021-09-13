By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Over 1,000 New Cases In 72 Hours
Police say Ronnell Miller was last seen in Homestead and is known to frequent the North Side.
SVU detectives seek the public's help to find a missing juvenile.
Ronnell Miller, 11, is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, w/ black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen in Homestead wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans and is known to frequent the North Side.READ MORE: Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns To Pittsburgh This Holiday Season
Info? Call (412) 323-7141. pic.twitter.com/9ZDCK2lFXY
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 13, 2021
He was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans. Police describe him as 5-feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.MORE NEWS: Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $3.74 Million Sold In Westmoreland County
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.