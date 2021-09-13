PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it’s backkkkk…… It’s almost like watching a scary movie and probably like your favorite scary movie it’s back for its annual installment. I am talking about ragweed of course.

Weed levels are currently in the moderate range according to the National Allergy Bureau reporting site in Monroeville. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Ragweed season lasts for about six weeks, peaking in September.

Seventy-five percent of people allergic to pollen are allergic to ragweed. That means it affects a lot of folks right here in Pennsylvania.

Back to the weather, there is a chance for severe weather for parts of the state today.

Here locally, places north of I-80 may see storms and severe weather, especially in the evening and overnight hours. Most here locally will be completely dry over the next 48 hours though.

Highs today will reach into the mid 80s. Morning lows are near 70 degrees.

Noon temperatures should be in the low 80s with the winds out of the west at about 5mph.

The farther south you go, the thicker the clouds will be.

Looking ahead, I expect Tuesday will be dry through the day with rain chances arriving just before midnight on Wednesday.

Rain showers and storms will be around on both Wednesday and Thursday with a small rain chance on Friday morning as well.

The weekend is looking dry with highs in the mid to low 80’s on Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday through Friday should see highs back in the 70’s as the rain rolls through.

