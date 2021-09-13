By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just over 48 hours after T.J. Watt signed a massive contract extension with the Steelers, his defensive skills were on full display in the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills.
The Steelers sputtered out of the gate on offense, held scoreless in the first half, but the defense was the story of the day, holding the high-powered Bills offense to 16 points, and only one touchdown.
On Friday, Watt was signed to a new five-year contract that included a four-year contract extension, and he wasted no time getting back to business on the field on Sunday.
Watt a day for @_TJWatt 💪 pic.twitter.com/Wh1rtHH58v
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 13, 2021
T.J. Watt’s display on defense was a big key in the equation, with two sacks, one forced fumble, and five QB hits.
After the game, Watt said he felt really fresh in the game, saying that he was happy with where the team was from a defensive standpoint in Week 1.
The Steelers rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit, coming back to beat the Bills by a score of 23-16.
The Steelers will return home to prepare for their home opener, looking to move to 2-0 when they host the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field on Sunday.