BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Washington County, Washington Health System, Washington Hospital

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Washington Health System says it has more patients than it can handle at Washington Hospital.

READ MORE: CDC: Unvaccinated People 11 Times More Likely To Die Of COVID-19

It notified 911 call centers that the hospital has more people than beds.

READ MORE: Brownsville Area High School Students Taken To Hospital After Apparently Ingesting Cannabis-Based Edible

They say they’re getting more COVID patients, as well as patients with other health issues.

MORE NEWS: PIAA Board May Recommend COVID-19 Vaccine For Student Athletes

The hospital says it put plans in place to expand its “flex spaces” to accommodate the high volume of patients.