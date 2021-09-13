By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Washington Health System says it has more patients than it can handle at Washington Hospital.READ MORE: CDC: Unvaccinated People 11 Times More Likely To Die Of COVID-19
It notified 911 call centers that the hospital has more people than beds.READ MORE: Brownsville Area High School Students Taken To Hospital After Apparently Ingesting Cannabis-Based Edible
They say they’re getting more COVID patients, as well as patients with other health issues.MORE NEWS: PIAA Board May Recommend COVID-19 Vaccine For Student Athletes
The hospital says it put plans in place to expand its “flex spaces” to accommodate the high volume of patients.