By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $3.74 million was sold in Westmoreland County.
The Match 6 Lotto ticket matched all six winning numbers from Sunday's drawing: 22-28-36-37-46-49.
The Sheetz on Ronda Court in North Huntingdon gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The Lottery says more than 57,000 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.
Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign it, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or go online to figure out how to claim the prize.