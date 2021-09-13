BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Jackpot, Local TV, Pennsylvania Lottery, Westmoreland County, Winning Lottery Ticket

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $3.74 million was sold in Westmoreland County.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Over 1,000 New Cases In 72 Hours

The Match 6 Lotto ticket matched all six winning numbers from Sunday’s drawing: 22-28-36-37-46-49.

READ MORE: Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns To Pittsburgh This Holiday Season

The Sheetz on Ronda Court in North Huntingdon gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Lottery says more than 57,000 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Searching For Missing 11-Year-Old Ronnell Miller

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign it, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or go online to figure out how to claim the prize.