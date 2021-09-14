PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Council is ready to hear about a county-wide mask mandate for indoor and outdoor public gatherings on Tuesday.
Under the legislation, masks would be required in Allegheny County at all indoor public gatherings and outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people. The legislation, sponsored by councilmembers Olivia Bennett and Bethany Hallam, says anyone who doesn’t follow the requirement could be fined up to $100.READ MORE: Allegheny County Council Unanimously Passes Bill To Require Paid Sick Leave
The proposal cites studies about the effectiveness of masks and says opposition to masking doesn’t come from a health perspective but from a political perspective, pointing to protests held last week when the statewide school mask mandate went into effect.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Board Of Public Education Approves Superintendent Anthony Hamlet's Resignation
But there are already questions whether Allegheny County Council would be overstepping by getting into an area governed by the Allegheny County Health Department.
Some local government experts said Allegheny County Council does not have the authority to mandate masks, but Hallam said it is a temporary ordinance and does not go into the county’s Health Department regulations.MORE NEWS: Olympian From Pittsburgh Uses Her Experiences To Help Promote Important Of Organizing Finances
The council can send the bill to committee, table the bill, or vote on it.